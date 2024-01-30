PAJSC urges APPSC to consider demands, suggestions within a week

ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: The Pan-Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) on Monday appealed to Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) chairman prof. Pradip Lingfa to consider the committee’s demands and suggestions within a week.

Addressing mediaper-sons at the Arunachal Press Club here, PAJSC vice chairman Tadak Nalo said that, “despite the written assurance given on 18 February last year by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the state government has partly addressed the issues.”

“The PAJSC is demanding immediate revocation of forced retirement and job termination of former APPSC deputy controller of examination Taket Jerang,” Nalo said.

One year has passed since the APPSC fiasco came to the fore, but other than Jerang, no one has been terminated from their job so far, Nalo said, and demanded “official cognisance from the commission by constituting an expert committee.”

“In the course of revelations of the APPSC paper leak scam, many prominent discoveries have been made, which led to rewriting of paper and other manipulation of award sheets,” he added.

He said that “the report of the expert committee should be prepared within three months and placed in public domain.”

Stating that formulating a standard operating procedure is vital, the PAJSC suggested establishing a “grievance redressal cell for timely redress of matters pertaining to grievances at every stage of the examination process to make every candidates entitled to seek information through RTI, besides doing videography during every viva voce, which should be accessible by the candidate through RTI.”

Its other suggestions included, inter alia, “fixing ratio cut-off marks; no addendum or corrigendum to be issued after the commencement of examinations process; establishment of a panel of subject experts with signing of confidentiality bond; periodic reshuffling of the officer assigned in the commission; and penalty for non-compliance of the OPRs by the commission’s officers.”