Raj Bhavan facilitates live telecast of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: Raj Bhavan facilitated the live screening of the 7th edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Gen. Bipin Rawat Hall here on Monday.

The Prime Minister interacted with the students and teachers from different parts of the country, including a teacher from Arunachal Pradesh during the programme.

In his message, Governor K.T Parnaik, who is on an official tour of Madhya Pradesh, said that “Pariksha Pe Charcha is an incredible platform where all Indians come together to celebrate the spirit of learning and growth and it is having a huge impact in enhancing the educational excellence in the country.”

He advised the students to stay focused and motivated, believe in their abilities and have faith in their dreams to achieve the desired goal in life.

Minister for education Taba Tedir, who also witnessed the live telecast, called for collaborative efforts by the teachers, parents and students to improve the pass percentage.

Informing that a total of 43,508 students are going to appear in the classes 10 and 12 examinations this year in Arunachal Pradesh, Tedir advised the students to get adequate rest/sleep and do physical activities and yoga to stay healthy.

He advised them for daily self-revision of classroom teachings and cautioned them against excessive use of mobile phones. He urged the teachers to assist their students through extra classes and tuitions.

Secretary to Governor Darade Bhaskar also spoke on the occasion.

Secondary Education Director in-charge Tanyang Tatak and a large number of students, teachers and guardians from various government and private schools in Itanagar Capital Region participated in the programme. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)