Badminton prodigy Jessica Neyi Saring felicitated

ROING, 29 Jan: Jessica Neyi Saring, who was conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 award (sports), was felicitated on her arrival here in Lower Dibang Valley on Monday by the Gí:dum Érang Kébang (GEK), Roing block, that consists of two clans, namely, Ringgong Banggo Society (RBS) and Dolo Érang Kébang.

The 11-year-old badminton prodigy, daughter of Bharat Saring and Lek Libang Saring, was recently presented with the prestigious award by President Droupadi Murmu at a function at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Saring gained national recognition after winning the gold medal at the All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament (U-13), which was held in Bihar last year. She had been playing since she was four years old, and has a number of wins under her belt in various state/district level badminton championships.

The GEK members have praised Saring’s accomplishment and said, “Our daughter has made our clan, and the state as a whole, very proud. We wish her more success ahead and wish that she brings more laurel in the days to come.”

MLA Gum Tayeng, ABK LDV president Allok Yirang and general secretary Odol Pertin, Dolo president Bassu Perme, RBS LDV president Illo Libang, GEK president Toding Ratan, ABK (Apex) vice presidnet Mibom Pertin, LDV ZPC Tony Borang, ZPM Bolung Arun Pertin, LDV Badminton Association president Chiliko Meto and others were also present on the occasion.