As many as 187 patients from Runne, Takilalung, Sibut, Tekang and Yagrung villages benefitted from the two-day Ayurveda health camp organised in East Siang HQ Pasighat by the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine (NEIA&FM), in collaboration with the Bosing Banggo Students’ Union, from 30-31 January, the institute informed in a release. Ninety-six patients had been treated on the first day, as reported earlier.