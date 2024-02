PABUA, 31 Jan: Thirty-two women SHG members participated in a training programme conducted by the East Kameng KVK in Pabua village on Wednesday.

The KVK team, led by fishery specialist Dr VK Misra, imparted training in ‘integrated fish-cum-poultry farming’ “for employment generation and livelihood security, with special reference to mid-hill areas,” Dr Misra informed.