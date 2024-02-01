Volunteers restore Yagamso river’s natural flow

ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: Volunteers of NGOs Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society cleaned the Energy Park stretch of the Yagamso river here on Wednesday, with support from the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

In a statement, the YMCR highlighted “the adverse impact of the morning downpour on the Yagamso river at the Energy Park stretch,” adding that “the excessive rainfall led to the accumulation of garbage, resulting in the river appearing murky and obstructed.”

“The sources of the debris were identified as various headwater zones, including the Raj Bhavan and Lobi areas,” it said.

The volunteers removed the accumulated garbage and restored the natural flow of the river, it added.