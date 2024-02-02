Traffic rules awareness prog conducted

Correspondent

MIAO, 1 Feb: An awareness programme on traffic rules, themed ‘Sadak Suraksha, Jeevan Raksha’, especially for riders of two-wheelers, was organised by the Miao police at the taxi stand here in Changlang district on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, SDPO Mago Tado said that road accidents claim three lives every minute in India, and that two-wheelers are the most vulnerable to accidents.

Tado urged riders of two-wheelers, especially women riders, to wear a helmet to avoid injuries in case of a road accident.

“Many riders die in road accidents due to head injuries, and a helmet can protect from fatalities. Wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle is one of the most important rules a rider should follow,” the SDPO said, and urged the riders to abide by the Motor Vehicle Act and traffic rules to avoid accidents and heavy penalties.

He also appealed to drug addicts to “join rehabilitation centres anywhere within the state,” adding that “the police establishment will extend every possible help to them.”