Speaker calls for sincerity among APLA officials

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: State legislative assembly speaker P.D Sona emphasized the importance of good behavior, attitude and sincerity among officers and officials of the assembly secretariat.

In a farewell function on Saturday, organized by the speaker’s cell on the superannuation of K.B Sonar, MTS, who dedicated 36 years of service to the assembly, Sona praised Sonar for his unwavering dedication and sincerity in his assignments, describing him as an inspiration to many.

Sona urged all to draw inspiration from Sonar’s exemplary work and emphasized the need for everyone to justify their assigned responsibilities.

Secretary Kago Habung also shared his experiences with the retiree during the event. (Speaker’s PR cell)