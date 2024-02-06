FTI water supply issue discussed

YUPIA, 5 Jan: The matter of providing water supply to the Film & Television Institute (FTI) in Jote was discussed during a meeting among the Papum Pare district administration, panchayat leaders, and officials of the CPWD here on Monday.

DC Jiken Bomjen, who chaired the meeting, called for “coordination among the stakeholders to resolve the water supply issues to the FTI.”

“The fact that FTI Jote is the first in the Northeast and the third in the country is a matter of pride for entire Arunachal Pradesh. Such important project should be nurtured by all of us for its long-term success and sustainability,” Bomjen said.

Urging the CPWD to be “empathetic to the grievances of the land donors,” the DC said that “engaging with the stakeholders and the community for feedback and collaboration can contribute to effective infrastructure management in the future.”

Replying to the request of the land donors and the PRI members to appoint the PHED as the executing agency for the water supply project to the FTI, the DC asked them to “submit a representation, with proper justifications, duly countersigned by the administrative officers of the jurisdiction.”

Rakap GPC Taba Kunia, on behalf of the land donors, informed that “the public of Jullang, Rakap have cooperated with the CPWD and have made no claims on any civil work so far.”

“However, the water supply work, for which the survey was conducted by the PHE department, with assistance from the PRI members and GBs of Jullang Rakap village, should involve the PRI members during the execution. The PHED should be made the executing agency for the water supply project, as an in-house department will be easily available for repair and maintenance in the later period,” he added.

CPWD EE Prasoon Kr Pal informed that, “since the efforts to supply water to the FTI through bore wells have failed due to water table issues, natural sources are being explored.”

He also agreed in-principle to “accommodate the land donors in the water supply project.”

The GPCs of Poma and Khamir, besides Kenge Constructions project manager Shashikant also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)