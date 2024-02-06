Prospects of reversion to AU gain traction as CM plans RGU visit

[ Prem Taba ]

Ahead of Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s scheduled visit to Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on 7 February, the campus is buzzing with excitement and anticipation. The chief minister is slated to inaugurate the university festival, popularly known as Unifest. This celebratory event, making a comeback after a four-year hiatus, has once again brought to the forefront the ongoing discourse surrounding the prospective name change of the university.

Notably, neighbouring states such as Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Sikkim, and Assam have universities named after their respective states. Arunachal Pradesh, too, had its university founded as Arunachal University (AU), and later renamed it Rajiv Gandhi University in 2007. The prospect of reverting to its original name has ignited discussions in both academic and political spheres once again.

In 2017, the Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU), under the leadership of yours truly, submitted a memorandum and a dossier containing signatures collected during a campaign to the CM for the restoration of its original name.

The newly-formed government at that time, merely five days old, led by Khandu, made a noteworthy decision in its first cabinet meeting to propose the removal of the Rajiv Gandhi tag during the state assembly’s budget session, aiming to restore the original name, Arunachal University. Despite these efforts, the matter remained unresolved, leaving the university’s nomenclature in a limbo.

Critics argue that the original name, Arunachal University, holds historical significance, with its foundation stone laid by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. The change to Rajiv Gandhi University has been perceived by some as a political manoeuvre to secure central university status.

Even today, the RGU website acknowledges Rajiv Gandhi University as ‘formerly Arunachal University’.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) and the RGUSU have been vocal advocates for the restoration of the university’s original name. In a series of memoranda and protests, they emphasised the deep historical and emotional connection that the people of Arunachal Pradesh share with Arunachal University. The renaming, they argue, was perceived as an affront to the collective will of the region’s indigenous communities.

A delegation in October 2018, led by AAPSU president Hawa Bagang and GS Tobom Dai, urged the then union Home Minister Kiren Rijiju to rename RGU as AU. The renaming, viewed as an act of aggression against the identity of the land and its indigenous people, has been met with strong resistance from the people of Arunachal.

The process of renaming requires assembly and parliamentary procedures, necessitating constitutional amendments. With the belief that the assembly and Parliament represent the will of the people, advocates for the name change hope for respect for the sentiments of the people of Arunachal. Elected members of Parliament hold a crucial role in raising the matter in the Parliament, with MP and union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju previously expressing support for the renaming in a commendable speech.

As we contemplate the potential renaming of RGU, it’s important to note that institutions worldwide have undergone name changes over the years. Examples closer to home, such as the PEC University of Technology in Chandigarh, and Christ University in Bengaluru opting to revert to their former names, and the West Bengal University of Technology undergoing a name change to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology underscore the name and significance of institutions. The impending visit of the chief minister to RGU presents an opportunity to revisit this issue.

The chief minister has a track record of delivering on promises, as evidenced by the successful materialisation of various memoranda submitted by successive RGUSU leaders during his previous visits. These include funds for a water plant, a student activity centre, a rostrum, auditorium furniture, and high-mast lights, and buses for day scholars.

However, discussions during the chief minister’s visit should not only focus on the name change but also encompass broader themes, such as the university’s overall progress. It is imperative for the CM to engage in conversations with the vice chancellor regarding improvements in the university’s rankings in the National Institute of Ranking Framework. Additionally, the allocation of funds to enhance the university’s approach road, which currently poses safety hazards, should be considered. Adequate funds can address issues such as the lack of functional streetlights, creating a safer environment for students and visitors alike.

One vital aspect deserving the chief minister’s attention is prioritising the introduction of need-based subjects like mass communication and psychology in government colleges, as advocated by the RGUSU, the RGURSF, and the AAPSU. The subjects are offered as postgraduate and PhD courses at RGU and hold great relevance to contemporary society. These initiatives, coupled with the conversion of RGU into a fully residential campus like the NERIST, are vital for preserving its stature as the lone central university in the state.

The Unifest is set to make a grand return after a four-year hiatus. The three-day event, last held in 2019 with the theme ‘Striving towards digitisation’, promises a blend of literary, sports and cultural competitions among four houses – Hornbill, Mithun, Hollong, and Orchid. As the campus gears up for celebration, it is hoped that Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s visit will not only reignite the Unifest spirit but also bring to light the positive aspects that need attention for the overall development of Rajiv Gandhi University and the community it serves. (The contributor is an MPhil research scholar in the mass communication department of RGU.)