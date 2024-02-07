Guv, CM discuss assembly session

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu discussed the upcoming assembly session, besides developmental activities in the border areas and welfare schemes, at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The governor stressed on “the need to monitor and steer the projects for fructification for the coming financial year in line with Viksit Bharat @2047 vision.”

They also discussed issues related to security, education, health, and tourism.

The governor suggested “harnessing the potential of the youths of Arunachal, particularly in games and sports, art and cultural activities, and entrepreneurship.”

He underscored “the need for an inclusive programme, including educational endeavour, to make the youths become entrepreneurs and job providers.”

Khandu apprised Parnaik of the developmental issues of the state, and of the activities being planned for the Statehood Day.

He further apprised the governor of “the remedial steps taken by the state government to address the challenges of the people.” (Raj Bhavan)