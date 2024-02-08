DC reviews status of ongoing transmission line works in Lower Siang

LIKABALI, 7 Feb: Lower Siang deputy commissioner Rujjum Rakshap reviewed the progress made in the construction of the Power Grid transmission lines in Lower Siang district during a meeting at his conference hall here on Wednesday.

While taking stock of the current status of the ongoing work, the DC also discussed other related problems faced in the implementation of the project.

Stating that the district administration will extend all the possible help from its end, the DC asked the Power Grid to complete the work within the given timeline.

The meeting was attended by the administrative officers, Power Grid CGM, DFO, EE (power), EE (transmission), the DLRSO and other representatives of Power Grid. (DIPRO)