Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Champ’ship-2024 begins

TAWANG, 7 Feb: Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship-2024, a global water sport extravaganza, was inaugurated at Dongshengmang in Bongleng village near the Indo-Bhutan border here on Wednesday by Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang.

A total of 51 kayakers from countries like, Britain, Russia and Australia besides, different states of the country are taking part in the event which is being organized by SWITCH.

In his inaugural address, the DC welcomed all the participants and conveyed his gratitude to organizers for initiating the adventure sports championship in such a remote corner of the country.

The race director Charanjeev Kala stated that the pioneering event is not merely a competition but a grand vision backed by passionate private sponsors, institutional support, and endorsement from the union minister of earth sciences Kiren Riiju.

“The goal is to not only make local waves but to position Arunachal Pradesh as a global hub for kayaking with aspirations to host future World Championships. Elevating the championship’s significance is the patronage and support of the Chief Minister, Pema Khandu. His endorsement adds a layer of prestige, firmly establishing the championship in the heart of Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

The race will continue for three days (7 to 9 Feb) and culminate with the declaration of the champion kayakers, the one who has done best in all the races. (DIPRO)