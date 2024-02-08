Huge quantity of tobacco products, liquor bottles  seized

NAHARLAGUN, 7 Feb: Flying Squad of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) District Tobacco Control Cell on Wednesday conducted a surprise checking drive and raided all the shops near the schools of Naharlagun, located at G-sector, G-extension, Damsite area under the provision of COTPA section 6a & 6b.

A squad team led by Naharlagun CO Nani Mamung along with district consultant (DTCC) and police personnel seized a huge quantity of cigarettes and other tobacco products along with alcohol sold illegally from different shops situated within 100 m radius of educational institutions.

All the shop owners violating COTPA section 6 (a)&(b) were challaned amounting to Rs. 200 each and were warned from further selling of any type of tobacco products near educational institutions. They were also asked to abide by the laws under COTPA to help the youths to live a tobacco free life and for a tobacco free society and environment.

All the seized items were disposed and burnt at the premises of mini secretariat here. (DIPRO)