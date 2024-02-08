Man accused of sexually assaulting minor arrested

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 Feb: One Toko Rajesh has been arrested on Tuesday for alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Deed, Lower Subansiri district.

The incident reportedly took place in the wee hours of 21 January. The minor was sexually assaulted in her rented house in Deed. The minor was studying in Deed as her village had no middle school.

Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra informed that the accused was produced in the court on Wednesday and is currently in police custody.

The SP informed that the investigation will comply with the Supreme Court guidelines and the chargesheet will be completed within 90 days.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Child Rights has also taken suo-motu cognizance of the case.

Earlier, the Likha Youth Association (LYA) had sought early arrest of the accused as he had been absconding after committing the crime since 21 January midnight.

Addressing the media persons here on Wednesday, LYA general secretary Likha Chada has appealed to the lawyers of the state not to take up the case in favour of the accused. The association also said that no one should give shelter to the accused person.