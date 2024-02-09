Forum alleges fund misappropriation

ITANAGAR, 8 Jan: The Likabali Anti-Corruption Forum (LACF) on Thursday claimed that there has been misappropriation of the fund sanctioned for the construction of the Ditten to Siberite road in Lower Siang district.

Addressing mediapersons at the Arunachal Press Club here, LACF president Liyom Taju said that “Rs 25,000,000 has been sanctioned for the road work to the firm KGNF. However, the tender work was awarded for 49 lakhs, as per the commencement letter.”

He alleged that Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor was responsible “for the misuse of public money under the social and infrastructure development funds.”

The forum further alleged that “the fund for the 2023-’24 financial year has been misused by the MLA,” adding that “the amount sanctioned under the SIDF has been used for the construction of security fencing and for his personal land property in Soi village in Chikurijo.”

It demanded to know how “work amounting to Rs 25,000,000 was issued to the firm in question.”

Citing an affidavit from one Gejar Nyigyor, the proprietor of M/s KGNF Enterprises, the LAPF said that it is mentioned in the affidavit that “she does not have any near relative posted as divisional accountant, or as an officer in any capacity,” and claimed that Nyigyor provided “wrong information in the affidavit dated 11 March, 2022.”

The forum demanded that, “till the cancellation of the firm M/s KGNF, whatever amount for the work has been awarded to the firm for undertaking government schemes and projects should be deposited to the government exchequer.”

Threatening that it would launch a democratic movement if its demand is not met, the LAPF requested the government agencies to “immediately seize the private plot where the social and infrastructure development fund (SIDF) 2023-’24 has been misused.”

LACF general secretary Tegum Chisi and its legal adviser Dugel Nada were also present at the press conference.