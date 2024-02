SUO Biren Pradhan, UO Sandip Chetry and UO Jasmine Begum received the best cadet awards along with a cash incentive of Rs 10,000 from Naharlagun-based 1 Arunachal Pradesh Bn NCC on Friday. Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu and 1 Arunachal Pradesh Bn NCC Commanding Officer Col Roshan Verma felicitated the trio at DK Convention Hall in Itanagar.

– Mukesh Upadhyay