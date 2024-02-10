Airguns surrendered in Taraso

TARASO, 9 Feb: Nine airguns were surrendered before the Papum Pare district administration during an Airgun Surrender Abhiyan programme held at the CO office here on Wednesday.

Those who surrendered the guns also pledged to discourage poaching and consumption of wild meat, and to protect the flora and fauna.

The GBs highlighted the customary laws for protection of land rights, environment, and public safety.

Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen, DFO Tana Topu, Balijan ADC Takar Rava, Taraso ZPM Nabam Nuka, students, and the public of Taraso attended the programme, which was organised by the Papum Pare district administration, in collaboration with the environment, forests & climate change department. (DIPRO)