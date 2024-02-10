DEOMALI, 9 Feb: The women’s cell of WR Government College here in Tirap district, in collaboration with the IQAC, organised a two-day national seminar on ‘Women entrepreneurship and skill development: Issues, challenges, and opportunities in Northeast India’ on 8 and 9 February.

During the inaugural session, Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav emphasised the women’s historical role in economic development and their empowerment through entrepreneurship.

Prof Tasi Kaye spoke on the significance of women entrepreneurship and encouraged utilising government policies for socioeconomic upliftment.

Prof MK Jana highlighted the Gandhian principles for local entrepreneurship development in the Northeast to leverage the region’s natural resources.

Drs Monshi Tayeng and Modang Reena also participated in the seminar.

The second day saw the participation of eminent academicians from the Northeast, both in-person and virtually, sharing valuable insights across various disciplines. (DIPRO)