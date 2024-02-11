Road safety awareness prog organised

KHONSA, 10 Feb: The district transport office and the traffic police here in Tirap district jointly organised road safety awareness programmes here and in Deomali on Friday as part of the ongoing National Road Safety Month.

The campaign aims to raise awareness among the people about the traffic rules to reduce accidents.

Attending the programme here, DC Hento Karga appealed to the citizens to follow the rules on the road and refrain from drunk driving.

District Transport Officer Aman Wangsaham educated the people about various traffic rules and regulations under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Wangsaham informed that the awareness campaign will continue till 14 February.

SP Rahul Gupta also educated the people on traffic safety rules and essential documents that every vehicle owner should carry while driving on public roads.

Dera Natung Govt College (DNGC) in Itanagar hosted a “dynamic array of inter-college competitions” on Saturday, “igniting intellectual fervour among 170 students from 13 esteemed institutes,” as part of the Road Safety Month, the college informed in a release.

The event, organised by the transport directorate, in collaboration with DNGC’s Literary Club and Literary Committee, “exemplified a harmonious blend of academia and advocacy,” it said.

“Assistant Professor Nending Ommo moderated the debate competition resonating with insightful deliberations on road safety issues,” while “Assistant Professor Bar Yakar conducted a captivating quiz competition, infusing the atmosphere with intellectual vibrancy,” the release added.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan also spoke, it said.

The winners of the essay competition were: Anuja Rai (Hills College of Teacher Education; first place); Farhad Hussain (RGU, Rono Hills; second place), and Riya Pariyar (NIT, Jollang; third place).

The winners of the debate competition were: Mudit Rai (NIT Jote; first place); Sonam Tsering (Arunodaya University; second place), and Yagyaj (RGU, Rono Hills; third place).

The winners of the quiz competition were: Don Bosco College (first place); NERIST, Nirjuli (second place), and Arunodaya University (third place).

“This celebration of intellect and advocacy underscored the collective commitment to promoting road safety awareness and fostering a culture of responsible citizenship,” the release said. (With DIPRO input)