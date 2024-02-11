YINGKIONG, 10 Feb: The Sikiing Koje Charitable Society (SKCS) here, in collaboration with the Upper Siang ArSLM, organised a skill development programme (SDP) on vermicomposting for women at the vermicompost centre of progressive farmer Totok Libang in Simong village.

Twenty-two women from Yingkiong, including the chairperson and members of the SKCS, participated in the SDP, which was imparted by Labang.

Labang is the first person in Upper Siang district to practice integrated rice-fish-poultry farming, green tea processing, etc. He was awarded a gold medal by the state government in 2020, and has received numerous other awards in recognition of his works as a progressive farmer. (DIPRO)