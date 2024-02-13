JE caught red-handed accepting bribe, arrested by SIC

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 12 Feb: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) on Monday arrested one CK Singh, who was working as a junior engineer in the PWD western zone office, for accepting bribe.

An SIC team laid a trap after a complainant knocked on the door of the SIC, and caught Singh red-handed, accepting bribe money of Rs 50,000. Singh is a resident of Hailalkandi district in Assam.

The SIC team, comprising Inspectors M Riba, B Krong and K Lama, and Constables J Loya, P Mondal, YK Pandey and M Ojha, laid the trap to arrest Singh using scientific technology and preparing a foolproof plan.

Singh is currently in SIC custody.

SIC SP Anant Mittal informed that Singh had been harassing the complainant for some time, seeking bribe to process the file for renewal of the licence of his firm.

“The complainant approached us a few days ago after Singh failed to heed his request and continued to create hurdles in the process of renewal of his firm licence.

“After due verification of the complaint, in a swift and precise operation, a team of the SIC worked on it, ultimately leading to his arrest,” said Mittal.

An independent witness was also part of the team.

The trap was laid using scientific and chemical kits, procured specifically for the purpose.

“This is the first time in the history of Arunachal that we used this technique to arrest an official for taking bribe. Phenolphthalein powder is sprinkled on notes before operation. If the accused touches the notes, its particles remains in the hand and a raid is conducted after the accused accepts the bribe. The hand tainted with phenolphthalein powder is then submerged in a solution of sodium carbonate, and its chemical reaction with sodium carbonate and water turns the water into pinkish colour, which proves that the person has taken bribe,” the SP said.

He further said that “conviction of the accused in the trap case is very high, as evidence is available.”

Mittal added that the SIC has been working to gain new skills in its efforts to fight corruption in the state. “We have trained our officers on techniques like trap cases. We have also taken the help of the CBI in training the officers,” he said.

He encouraged people to come forward and inform the SIC in case any government official harasses them, seeking bribes.

“If any person is facing a demand for illegal gratification for any official work, they should immediately contact the SIC (vigilance) for action against the bribe seeker. They can reach us at 09436040040 (WhatsApp) or @SP_SIC (X/Twitter).”

“The identity of the complainant shall be kept confidential,” said the SP.