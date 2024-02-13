ECI team reviews state’s poll preparedness

ITANAGAR, 12 Feb: A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI), led by Deputy Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar Sahoo, reviewed Arunachal Pradesh’ preparedness for the upcoming simultaneous elections.

All the DEOs and SPs delivered detailed presentations on different aspects of the election process.

Requirements for webcasting of the polling process, postal ballots, and shadow areas were discussed. Efforts being made for special voters, like PwDs and senior citizens, were also presented.

The DEOs also submitted their requirements in terms of vehicles, staffers, and infrastructure.

The SPs highlighted the efforts being made by them to seize illegal cash, liquor and drugs and curbing unfair election practices. Requirements for special police forces were also discussed.

The ECI team explained the election expenditure monitoring process, and highlighted the Acts and laws which apply to the election process.

Other aspects of the election process, such as home voting, electoral roll modification, etc, were also discussed.

Sahoo lauded “the proactive approach adopted by the state’s election machinery” and advocated “continued vigilance to maximise voter participation and ensure fair elections.”

He underscored “the paramount importance of transparency, impartiality and inclusivity” throughout the electoral process, “focusing on ensuring enforcement of rules and laws, as well as strict monitoring of all aspects of election management.”

Sahoo asked the DEOs to publicise apps like cVIGIL and voter helpline for resolving complaints during elections. He stressed the importance of home voting, postal ballots, and voting by polling personnel.

Sahoo also asked the districts’ teams to ensure quality of training of polling personnel. The DEOs were asked to prepare detailed and enforceable district election management plans. They were also asked to coordinate with all the PSUs and paramilitary forces to make necessary arrangements in advance.

“The DEOs must ensure that no government official is involved with any political party events,” he said.

The SPs were asked to make a calendar of training for police personnel and to be physically present during training.

Reaffirming the state’s commitment to conducting free, fair and peaceful elections, Arunachal CEO Pawan Kumar Sain pledged to provide full cooperation in implementing the ECI’s recommendations.

The ECI team will hold meetings with the chief Secretary, the DGP, the state nodal officers, and enforcement agencies on Tuesday. (DIPR)