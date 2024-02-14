Road safety awareness campaign concludes

KHONSA, 13 Feb: The month-long awareness campaign on road safety concluded here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

The campaign, organised by the District Road Safety Committee as part of the National Road Safety Month, covered various locations, including schools, markets, and the highway.

District Transport Officer Aman Wangsaham apprised vehicle owners and drivers of the road safety rules, and emphasised the importance of adhering to the Motor Vehicles Act and traffic regulations.

During the concluding function, Deputy Commissioner Tana Bapu administered the ‘road safety’ pledge, and urged the traffic police and MV staff to “conduct surprise vehicle checking at different locations on roads from Wednesday onwards.”

Police Sub-inspector Tana Maetthew, Medical Officer Dr Montu Lowang, and Highway Department JE SK Rai also spoke. (DIPRO)