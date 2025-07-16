NFR achieves seamless electric traction upto Dibrugarh, Naharlagun

MALIGAON, 15 Jul: In a significant milestone towards modernization and sustainability, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully achieved seamless end-to-end electric traction up to Dibrugarh and Naharlagun – two of the most important stations in the Northeast.

This transformative development marks a major achievement in the NFR’s electrification efforts across both the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra river.

Prestigious trains such as the Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express and the Arunachal AC Express have now started running entirely on electric traction via newly electrified routes, including the Rangiya-Rangapara North-North Lakhimpur section on the north bank. Additionally, electric operations have commenced on the Sibsagar route, thereby ensuring that all three major routes to Dibrugarh via Moranhat, via the north bank and via the south bank through Tinsukia are now fully electrified.

This progress has been made possible through the dedicated efforts of the NFR, which executed this complex electrification project across challenging routes.

The seamless operation of modern WAP-7 electric locomotives in these sections highlights the operational readiness and coordination of teams across the Rangiya, Lumding and Tinsukia divisions.

The electrification of the Tinsukia section, especially along the south bank, has led to significant improvements in train operations. There has been a noticeable enhancement in punctuality and speed, improved reliability in services and considerable savings in operational costs through the transition from diesel to electric traction. The shift also contributes to environmental sustainability by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and lowering carbon emissions.

This development is a major step forward for the region and aligns with Indian Railways’ larger vision of 100% electrification and achieving net-zero carbon emissions.