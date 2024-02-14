LMCA AC Amrit Taba’s death mourned

NAHARLAGUN, 13 Feb: The officers and staff of the legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) department mourned the demise of the department’s assistant controller (AC) Amrit Taba, who breathed his last on 10 February at his official residence at Itanagar.

They observed a two-minute silence in the office of the LMCA controller on Monday as a mark of respect to the deceased, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Taba, who had joined the department as an inspector in 1991, had been promoted to the post of assistant controller in 2014.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and two sons.