1 killed, 2 injured in Manipur shootout

IMPHAL, 13 Feb: A 25-year-old village volunteer was killed and two others were injured in a gunfight between two warring communities in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Tuesday, police said.

The shootout took place at Pukhao Shantipur, bordering Kangpokpi district, a senior officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Sagolsem Loya. He was taken to a private hospital in Imphal where he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.

Intermittent gunfights had been reported at Pukhao and surrounding hill areas since Sunday night.

More than 180 people have been killed in Manipur since the ethnic violence erupted on 3 May last year. (PTI)