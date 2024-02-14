Strive to make E/Siang frontrunner: ADC

PASIGHAT, 13 Feb: “We should all put all-out efforts to be the frontrunner district in performances of all developmental indicators,” ADC (HQ) Tatling Pertin said here in East Siang district on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting of the district-level monitoring committee, the ADC urged all stakeholders to “disseminate awareness on various schemes to the targeted beneficiaries, and also the schemes for the benefit of students.”

“The onus is on us to deliver last-mile services to the people and to reach the un-reached and cover all targeted beneficiaries with sustained and proactive efforts to meet the expectations of the people in all developmental sectors,” he added, and stressed on “quality and on-time completion of priority projects.”

Pertin also took stock of the status of all ongoing central and state government projects, presented by the HoDs of the departments, and reviewed the 14 saturation trackers during the e-Pragati session of the meeting.

Besides the HoDs, DPO Tatak Mibang and Senior Research Assistant Benjamin Tabing attended the meeting. (DIPRO)