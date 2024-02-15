Governor greets people on Ali-aye Ligang, Tamladu fests

ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: Governor K.T Parnaik on Wednesday greeted the people of the state on the festive occasion of Ali-aye Ligang of the Mising community and Tamladu of the Mishmi community.

He expressed hope that the festivals will usher-in peace and prosperity for all.

“Festivals like Ali-aye Ligang connect communities and also serve as reminders of the importance of agriculture and the symbiotic relationship between nature and humanity. I am sanguine that this occasion will continue to be an important part of our tribal culture,” the Governor said in a message.

In another message, the Governor said that the celebration of Tamladu festival brings the community members together and also helps in carrying forward their age-old cultural heritage and customs.

“I join my Mishmi brethren in offering prayers to Almighty Lord Jebmalu to bless each one of us with his choicest blessing,” the Governor said in his message.