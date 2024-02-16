DC inaugurates AWC

GUMTO, 15 Feb: Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen inaugurated the anganwadi centre (AWC) in Gumto-III on Thursday, in the presence of ICDS Deputy Director Aroty Tayeng, and others.

The AWC has been constructed by the staffers of the Doimukh ICDS project and the residents of Gumto on their own.

Expressing happiness over their yeoman service, the DC said, “This is an example that all the government employees across the state should emulate.”

“One should not restrict oneself just to the routine office works, but, as the privileged sections of the society, should contribute our bit to the society,” he said.

The DC assured to look into the matter of issuing LPCs to the AWCs “on priority,” and asked Doimukh CDPO Maya Murtem to “expedite the paperwork for the LPCs.”

The ICDS DD and the CDPO spoke on “the importance of including fruits in our daily diets” and advised the women, especially pregnant and lactating mothers, to include fruits in their diets.

Fruit baskets were distributed to 10 lactating and pregnant women under the ‘Fal Se Poshan Tak Abhiyan’.

Land donor Techi Nisam and Chukhu Lali, who constructed the AWC, were felicitated on the occasion.

Supervisors, anganwadi workers and PRI members attended the programme. (DIPRO)