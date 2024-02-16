DBC students undergo rural camp

JOLLANG, 15 Feb: Fourth and 6th semester social work department students of the Don Bosco College here completed a 10-day rural camp, themed ‘Shared future for transformative change’ at Dokum village in Kamle district from 6-15 February.

The students, who were accompanied by two faculty members of the department, engaged in a number of activities during their stay at Dokum, including interacting with the GPC, the headman, and other villagers.

They also took part in a “transect walk; a participatory rural appraisal street play on the theme ‘Loss of culture is loss of identity’; a session with SHG members on health and hygiene; a session with the village elders on mental health; a visit to a farm to help the community members in their work; a rally-cum-poster display under the theme ‘cleanliness’; and a cleanliness drive,” the college informed in a release.