SEPPA, 15 Feb: The East Kameng district administration, along with the tax & excise and the trade & commerce departments, on Thursday disposed of illegally stored liquor seized over the last three months from various pockets of Seppa township.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana has appealed to the people of the district to “refrain from consumption of excessive alcohol,” and added that “sale of illegal liquor will be monitored strictly in the coming days, in view of the upcoming elections.” (DIPRO)