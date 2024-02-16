Orientation prog on child rights

YINGKIONG, 15 Feb: The Upper Siang District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) conducted an orientation programme on child rights here on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, advocate Tapang Tabing spoke on “adoption regulation,” while advocate Geni Pangkam spoke on the Juvenile Justice Act and Rules.

DCPU Probation Officer Akoying Tekseng explained the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, while Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member Omiyang Boli highlighted the rights of children.

Members of the CWC, the Juvenile Justice Board and the District Legal Services Authority, and officials from various departments participated in the programme. (DIPRO)