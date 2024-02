YINGKIONG, 15 Feb: A song on ‘Kongki Bote Daying Ering’ was released at the general ground here on Thursday by former state RTI commissioner Bani Danggen, in the presence of Upper Siang DC Hage Lailang, Rev Dondu Jijong, ADC (HQ) Oli Perme, DMO Dr Gepeng Liting, the APWWS Yingkiong branch president, and her team members.

The song has been composed by Taring Tabi and sung by Ogul Langkam, Taring Tabi and Takeng Samior. (DIPRO)