Tamla-Du festival celebrated

TEZU, 15 Feb: Tamla-Du festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional gaiety here in Lohit district on Thursday.

Addressing the participants in the festival, MLA Karikho Kri said that “Tamla-Du festival is the identity of the Mishmi culture, and the festival intends to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Mishmis.”

He said that “there is a need to document every ritual, dialogue, chanting, and priest’s healing power, so that these do not become extinct.”

APMDATCL Chairman Dr Mohesh Chai, who also attended the celebration, said, “In this 21st century, we are getting influenced by the process of westernisation, which is posing a challenge to our tradition and culture.”

He emphasised the need for preserving the Mishmi dialect, “which is already endangered.”

He also urged the youths to focus on education and prepare for competitive exams like UPSC/APPSC, etc, and advocated “concerted efforts by all stakeholders to fight the drug menace and minimise road accidents in the district.”

Chai also urged all the sub-tribes of the Mishmi community to “come together and stay united.”

Deputy Commissioner Shashvat Saurabh said that the celebration of Tamla-Du “is an important occasion to showcase the rich culture of the Mishmi community,” adding that the festival also strengthens the solidarity among the Mishmi sub-tribes.

Tamla-Du, predominantly an agriculture and environment-friendly festival, is celebrated annually by the Mishmi community since 1970. (DIPRO)