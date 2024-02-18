Year-long training prog on tailoring concludes

YANGSEY, 17 Feb: Sixty women from various villages around Seppa and Bana blocks in East Kameng district benefitted from a year-long training programme on tailoring under the Livelihood Enterprise Development Programme.

The programme, organised by the NABARD, in association with Ayang Trust, concluded with distribution of certificates to the trainees at Yangsey village in Bana block on Saturday.

Having completed the training, the women have opened tailoring shops in Bana and Seppa.

One of the women said that she is now able to earn income by stitching clothes and bags for local women and children.

The women also supplied traditional dresses stitched by them during Sarok festival.