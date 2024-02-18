Market inspected, illegally stored liquor seized

KIMIN, 17 Feb: A team of the Papum Pare district administration inspected the market here on Friday, and also conducted an awareness programme for the shopkeepers and the public.

The team, led by Circle Officer Rongni Bagang and Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, inspected all the shops and verified their trading licences.

During the inspection, expired trading licences were renewed, while old and torn trading licence books were replaced with new ones. Shops operating without trading licence were served notice to obtain licence from the authority concerned.

The team sensitised the shopkeepers and the public to legal trade practices and relevant laws like the Arunachal Pradesh Excise Act, 1993, the COTPA, 2003, trading licence guidelines, etc.

Illegally stored liquor, besides tobacco products and gambling items were seized from shops close to schools, and the defaulters were penalised under relevant sections of the law.

All the seized items were later disposed of on the premises of the ADC office here.

The inspection team also comprised Tax & Excise Inspector Tayam Jamoh, Trade & Commerce Inspector Tabia Amko, and police personnel. (DIPRO)