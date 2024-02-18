Oriah celebrated with traditional gaiety

LONGDING, 17 Feb: The central Oriah festival celebration in Longding district headquarters here on Friday was marked by display of the rich cultural heritage of the Wancho community.

Speaking on the occasion, Central Oriah Celebration Committee president Honwang Wangsuham appealed to the Wanchos to preserve their traditions and culture, and said that the celebration would feature an “amalgamation of tradition with the fast-changing modern trends by engaging the Head Hunters Motorcycle Club and organising an Oriah Riders Meet.”

As part of promoting the ‘vocal for local’ initiative, artists like K4 Kekho and Trend Crew enthralled the people with their music. The festival also featured handmade musket firing and cultural programmes.

The celebration was participated in by, among others, M/s PH Construction managing director Puna Hinda, Longding DC Bekir Nyorak, SP Dekio Gumja, and 40th Assam Rifles Commandant Col Sunil Singh Lunthi. (DIPRO)