‘Sarod recital evening’ organised at RGU

RONO HILLS, 17 Feb: The fine arts & music department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music & Culture Amongst Youth, organised a ‘sarod recital evening’ at the mini-auditorium of the university here on 16 February.

“The event featured performances by renowned sarod maestro Dr Rajeeb Chakraborty, accompanied by tabla artist Mallar Goswami, creating a harmonious blend of melody and rhythm,” the university informed in a release.

“The performances ranged from soulful renditions of the traditional jhinjhoti raga to dynamic improvisations, captivating the audience with their virtuosity and expression,” it added.

“The maestro even showcased his unique style and mastery of the instrument by blending folk rhythms with the classical, transporting listeners to a realm of profound emotion and musical transcendence,” the release said.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung spoke on how “music heals a chaotic mind,” and promised to keep supporting such events, it said.

Fine Arts & Music HoD Pallov Saikia also spoke.