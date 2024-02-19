BCC lift T20 tournament trophy

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 18 Feb: Bolik Cricket Club (BCC) lifted the trophy of the 3rd edition of the Lower Dibang Valley District T20 Cricket Tournament after defeating Mayu Cricket Club (MCC) by 48 runs.

The target set by BCC was 174 runs.

David Darin (BCC) won the man of the series title, while the man of the match was Katon Modi (BCC).

The winners walked away with the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The runner-up received a cash prize of Rs 30,000, along with a trophy.

The six registered cricket clubs under the Lower Dibang Valley District Cricket Association (LDVDCA) took part in the tournament, which was played at the general ground in Parbuk near here.

Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng commended “the efforts of the LDVDCA for promoting cricket in the district,” and assured to “assist the LDVDCA in future endeavours.”

Former Arunachal senior men’s team captain Suraj Tayam shared his experiences and motivated the players. He also highlighted “the scope in cricket prospect within the state.”

The tournament, sponsored by the NHPC and UB Enterprises, was organised by the LDVDCA, and the final match was played on Sunday.

LDV District Sports Officer Roy Mihu was also witnessed the match.