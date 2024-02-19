Cancer screening camp receives good response

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 18 Feb: A three-day free cancer screening camp organised by the Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal Pradesh unit, in collaboration with the State Cancer Society and Assam’s Guwahati-based Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here in East Siang district received good response from the people.

The camp was organised basically to screen for oral, breast, stomach, liver and cervical cancers.

The health department has not yet disclosed the detailed report of the camp.

Meanwhile, three ZPMs of the district, led by Aruni Jamoh, felicitated the doctors, nurses and other medical personnel involved in the screening camp in a function at the hospital.

Stating that “doctors are considered next to god,” Jamoh urged the doctors and the nurses to “treat patients with a human touch.”

ZPMs Alen Taning and Tamut Tasung urged the district health department officials to organise such health screening camps regularly.