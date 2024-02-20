Guv joins Shivaji Jayanti celebration; confers Jija Mata Puraskar

ITANAGAR, 19 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik participated in the Shivaji Jayanti celebration, organised by Kreeda Bharati Arunachal Pradesh (KBAP) at the state banquet hall here on Monday.

As part of the programme, he conferred the Jija Mata Puraskar, dedicated in honour of Jija Mata, the mother of Chatarpati Shivaji Maharaj, to the mothers of the state’s achievers in games and sports.

Everester Tagit Sorang’s mother Sorang Yaye, weightlifter Yukar Sibi’s mother Yukar Yami Tarh, karateka Lipin Ete’s mother Emi Tayu Ete, karateka Abab Sangdo’s mother Feyang Sangdo, taekwondo player Rupa Bayor’s mother Yami Bayor, karateka Mesom Singhi’s mother Yajik Singhi, para-badminton player Biri Yakar’s mother Biri Nikia, badminton player Geto Sora’s mother B Nyodu Sora, archer Sorang Yumi’s mother Sorang Yapa, karateka Bake Tarium’s mother Bake Yaker, karateka Pala Dodum’s mother Jaley Dodum Tayung, wushu player Mepung Lamgu’s mother Fem Lamgu, and wrestler Dada Riba’s mother Yania Riba were honoured.

The governor congratulated the mothers of the sportspersons, and conveyed good wishes for their future endeavours. “Like Jija Mata, who guided her son Shivaji to rule his empire with just, good governance, inclusive of all sections of society and responsibility, every mother has a vital role in bringing up a good and capable citizen,” Parnaik said.

He complimented the Kreeda Bharati organisation “for its dedicated efforts to promote sports and athletes,” and said that “a strong sporting nation is a healthy and vibrant nation.”

Exhorting the state’s youths to “go for games and sports,” he said that “sports means imbibing leadership, appreciating team work, inculcating positive bonds, and creating future leaders who are mentally agile, physically fit and morally strong.”

All India Kreeda Bharati joint secretary Madhumay Nath, KBAP president Takam Tatung, KBAP general secretary B Tanchi Dollee, Kreeda Bharati Northeast coordinator Manoj Kumar Mohanty, and former MLA Kipa Babu were among those who attended the event.

Students in traditional attires of various tribes of the state presented a dance themed ‘Hamara Arunachal’. (Raj Bhavan)