NITI Aayog PD reviews aspirational block prog

NAMSAI, 19 Feb: NITI Aayog Project Director (PD) K Narayanan chaired a review meeting on the aspirational block programme (ADP) for Chowkham block at the DC office here on Monday.

“During the meeting, the KPIs for Chowkham block were discussed, along with a number of implementation and saturation-related concerns at the grassroots level,” the Namsai DIPRO informed in a release.

Narayanan reiterated “the NITI Aayog’s vision for cooperative federalism” and emphasised the importance of “bottom to top approach in policy framework,” the release said, adding that “he praised the district team for adhering to the three Cs of ADP – collaboration, convergence, and competition – in its implementation and achieving the targeted KPIs.”

“The PD commended the district administration’s ‘Pehli Sawari’ and ‘Hamara Vidyalaya’ initiatives, and assured to bring the district’s problems to the NITI Aagoy’s attention and return with some fruitful suggestions,” it said.

DC CR Khampa, along with the Namsai and the Chowkham ADCs, and officers of line departments and Piramal Foundation attended the meeting, the DIPRO informed.