Fire destroys 9 shops in Koloriang, 3 injured

KOLORIANG, 22 Feb: Nine shops were reduced to ashes in a fire that broke out in New Bazaar Line, near the ITBP camp, here in Kurung Kumey district, at around 11:20 pm on Wednesday.

Two LPG cylinders exploded inside the shops, which made the rescue operation difficult.

Three individuals – Byabang Sanjay, Nosi (both police personnel) and Bengia Tafar – suffered injuries from the cylinder blast.

All three were taken to CTDH for emergency treatment.

The fire was brought under control by 2:30 am on Thursday, following joint efforts of the fire & emergency services and police personnel, and the public.

The shops were owned by one Bengia Kioda, who claimed that “the incident occurred as one of the shopkeepers had forgotten to switch off the electric heater while closing their shop.”

Kurung Kumey DC Ibom Tao has taken stock of the damages, and assured to provide early assistance to the affected people. (DIPRO)