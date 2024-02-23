NABARD PLP for E/Kameng released

SEPPA, 22 Feb: The National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has estimated a potential-linked credit plan (PLP) of Rs 8.24 crore for East Kameng district for the 2024-’25 fiscal year.

The PLP document was released by ADC Himanshu Nigam during a district-level bankers’ meeting here on Thursday.

NABARD District Development Manager Talung Taloh presented a brief on the NABARD’s development initiatives and advocated “KCC saturation and development of agri-value chain.”

Officials from all linked departments attended the meeting. (DIPRO)