CBC-RO conducts photo exhibition

ITANAGAR, 23 Feb: The Central Bureau of Communication’s Itanagar-based e-regional office (CBC-RO) conducted a three-day ‘medium integrated communication & outreach programme’ photo exhibition, themed ‘9 Years of Seva Sushasan and Gareeb Kalyan’, at the Poma community hall from 23-25 February.

Akashvani Arunachal Deputy Director N Ramanjanappa, who inaugurated the exhibition, dwelt on the government’s achievements in the last nine years, especially in the Northeastern region.

CBC-RO in-charge Prasanta Das in his address said that “the photo exhibition is aimed to showcase all the flagship schemes of the central government and reach out to the beneficiaries and the marginalised villagers, so that they can avail the benefits of the schemes.”

The main features of the photo exhibition were display of theme-based photo panels, pre-publicity, and traditional sports competition, followed by prize distribution.