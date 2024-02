TEZU, 23 Feb: Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh launched the NABARD’s potential linked credit plan (PLP) for Lohit district on here on Friday.

The potential for institutional credit to the priority sector for 2024-’25 has been estimated to the tune of Rs 3670.88 lakhs for the district. The potential for credit flow to the agriculture sector, including crop loan, has been estimated to the tune of Rs 2475.44 lakhs, the NABARD informed in a release.