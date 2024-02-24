DEO reviews poll preparedness

YUPIA, 23 Feb: Papum Pare District Election Officer (DEO) Jiken Bomjen reviewed the district’s poll preparedness during a meeting here on Friday.

The status of all mechanisms, from human resource to transportation management, law and order, security plans for polling stations, expenditure monitoring, electoral rolls, complaints redressal, and voter helpline, were reviewed by the DEO.

Bomjen advised all the nodal officers to carry out their assigned responsibilities as per the instructions of the ECI. He asked them to maintain proper coordination with the district election office here to discharge their work smoothly.

He further appealed to all the officers and officials assigned to election duties to be sincere, as “polling officials are crucial for ensuring the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.”

EAC (Elections) Dani Rikang informed about the establishment of a common service centre at the DC office, equipped with computer and internet connectivity, and requested all the election nodal officers to avail of the services. (DIPRO)