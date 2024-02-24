North Meets Northeast car rally proceeds from Anini to Vijaynagar

ANINI, 23 Feb: A ‘North Meets Northeast’ car rally, which arrived here in Dibang Valley district on Wednesday, proceeded to Vijaynagar in Changlang district on Friday.

The rally was flagged off from here by MLA Mopi Mihu, in the presence of the deputy commissioner, the SP, and others.

During their stay in Dibang Valley district, the rallyists interacted with the local homestay owners/operators and ‘trekkers’.

District Tourism Officer Anung Lego briefed them on the growing tourism industry in the district.

The participants from five states – Nagaland, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Arunachal Pradesh – started their journey from Itanagar on 19 February, and arrived here via Pasighat (E/Siang) and Roing (Lower Dibang Valley). The rally will cover a total distance of around 1,800 kms.

“The aim of the car rally is to map connectivity, promote adventure tourism and exchange cultures,” said International Friendship Car Rally association (IFCRA) president Pem Sonam.

It is being organised by the IFCRA, under the patronage of the NEC, in collaboration with the state’s youth affairs directorate. (DIPRO)