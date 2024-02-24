Teachers urged to become role models for students

OMPULI, 23 Feb: Papum Pare DDSE Tagu Tana Tara urged teachers to strive towards becoming role models for the students, saying that “a good teacher will produce good students.”

He was speaking during a training programme for the students, teachers, SMC members and parents of PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri’s School For Rising India) Nabam Takey Govt Residential School here on Friday.

The DDSE praised the school for maintaining a neat and clean campus.

Also present on the occasion was Toru Circle Officer Fema Taku, who advised the students to be disciplined and focused in order to become successful in life.

During the technical sessions that followed, Toru MO Dr Tai Machung spoke about the importance of maintaining health and hygiene, while Papum Pare DPC Tang Moromi dwelt on the responsibilities of the school management committees (SMC).

DMIS Horen Baruah spoke on “citizenship skills,” and highlighted the values imbibed in the Constitution.

Yupia DRG Aparna Sharma spoke about the necessity of career guidance and counselling in the students’ early life.

The school’s head teacher Gollo Tajam also spoke. (DIPRO)